Pasadena assisted living facility forced to shut down

All residents are being moved to other facilities just before Thanksgiving.

PASADENA, Texas — The state has issued an emergency order to close a Pasadena assisted living center due to health and safety concerns.

It’s happening at the Pine Tree of Pasadena facility. According to Texas Health and Human Services, the order was issued on Monday November 22.

The state tells us they don’t take this decision lightly. This is only done in situations where the residents pose immediate risk

They tell us they are currently assisting 85 residents there to find another place to live.

During the closure process, they have Health and Human Services workers on site to ensure that residents are safe while they find them other appropriate facilities to relocate them to.

They tell us they’ve also dispatched nurses, nutritionists, social workers and pharmacists to provide care for the residents.

One family member we spoke with told us they’re frustrated because their grandmother just found out last night that she needed to leave the facility.”

They showed up Wednesday morning to see what was going on.

“We got here at 7:30 this morning," said one family member. "We drove from Humble. We live in Humble, so it’s not a close drive to come and pick her stuff up and they told us that we had until the end of today, until the end of tonight."

As for the conditions inside, the state was not specific on what the health and safety concerns were. But speaking with neighbors in the area who know and visit with the residents inside, they tell us the conditions inside the facility were just not good. They say residents had to deal with roaches, rats and bedbugs. Some aren’t sure how the facility was able to operate.

We are working to get answers from the state as to the type of problems they had inside. So far, we’ve had no luck.

Neighbors are concerned for residents who don’t have family members or guardians to depend on. They hope the state will give them the help they need.

The executive director of the facility says the state told them to address several issues and they say they were working to fix them, but ran out of time.

“We have structural issues. We had some pest control issues. We also had a fire panel issue, so everything that’s happening, we are at the mercy of the vendors to be able to get these things taken care of," she said. "They are extreme major health issues. They did not get taken care of within the time limit that would be acceptable to the state.”

They tell us they were told by the state that all residents had to be out by Thursday night. But the executive director says that’s not possible. She says they have 10 days to appeal this after the state leaves. And they plan to appeal.

They are also working to address the issues. They hope to be able to reopen and bring the residents back.