'Rat hole' | Pasadena apartment residents weary over rodents

Apartment management told KHOU 11 News that the rodent complaints are being addressed.

PASADENA, Texas — Residents at the Falls of Alta Vista apartment complex in Pasadena want to evict some unwanted guests.

They contacted KHOU 11 News about rodents and rats that have them worried about their health.

"We moved in and there was automatically issues going on with rats,” resident Amanda Avendano said.

Moving in is a decision Amanda Avendano, a mother of five, said she now regrets.

"We got here and there was a board that legit said 'rat hole' on it,” Avendano said.

She showed evidence of what she considers an infestation.

“I literally plopped down (on the couch) and out from behind the cushion shot up a rat,” Avendano said.

There was damage to a sofa in the living room. In the kitchen, there were what appeared to be rat droppings in the pantry.

Avendano shared photos from when she said rodents chewed through bags of snacks and a video of Avendano and her husband shooing a mouse out of the house.

But rashes on her children possibly related to rodent mites prompted even more concern among her and several neighbors who preferred not to be on TV.

"When it comes to your children’s health, I believe you do anything you need to do," Avendano said. "You contact anybody you need to contact.”

KHOU 11 News contacted complex management before personally stopping by the office. A manager said they’ve responded to Avendano’s complaints and have tried to remedy pest problems.

She said they’ve even offered suggestions on how to help make food less accessible inside apartments.

But Avendano believes another relocation may be in her future.

“I mean, I might even have to get evicted over it," Avendano said. "I’ll find somewhere else to go.”