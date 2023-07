From Air 11, we could see flames shooting from the roof.

HOUSTON — Crews battled a large apartment fire in Pasadena Friday afternoon.

From Air 11, flames and smoke could be seen shooting up from the Viranda Village Apartments on Shaver near Allen Genoa.

The Pasadena Police Department said they were assisting the fire department. Shaver Street was shut down from Vista to Fairmont as crews battled the fire.

No injuries have been reported as of 3:15 p.m.

We have a crew heading to the scene and will post any new updates as we get them.