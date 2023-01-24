Dozens of pets displaced after Pasadena Animal Shelter hit by tornado

Officials told KHOU 11's Shern-Min Chow that around 70 animals were taken to the shelter's adoption center across the street. Pasadena Mayor Jeff Wagner said some of the dogs received minor injuries during the storm.

Multiple animal rescue groups showed up to help by bringing crates and getting the animals moved to a different building. Some of those groups took some of the dogs to their own shelters, but officials said there are dozens of animals who still need foster families.