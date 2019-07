PASADENA, Texas — A street in Pasadena is shut down for the weekend after buckled unexpectedly, according to the police department.

Red Bluff Road, just north of Spencer Highway is buckled, the Pasadena Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Police are telling people to avoid the area and find alternate routes this weekend.

Pasadena Police Department Pasadena Police Department added a new photo.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM