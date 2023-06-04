Missouri City boxing gym helping fight off Parkinson's disease

Through each jab, each cut and every punch, it’s the fight for their lives, the fight for their future, and the fight just to feel better.

MISSOURI CITY, Texas — April is Parkinson’s Awareness Month and four guys in Missouri City are hoping to make you aware of a program they say is helping them control the disease.

They meet three times a week – for boxing.

“I refuse to let it beat me," Bill Phillips said. "I want to feel good, and this helps me do it."

From the ages of 68 to 78, each and every one of the guys, Bill, John, Wayne and Bill have a common enemy, and now, a common goal - beat the disease they’ve been diagnosed with.

“I refuse to give into Parkinson's," Phillips said.

“Something must be going right, so I'm blaming it on this place," Dr. John Shaffer said.

Each battling different stages of Parkinson's, boxing is the medication they’ve found on the mat.

“To me, you have to integrate so many different elements of mind and body, and I think it’s constant, intense, neuropathways having to think, having to do, having to recruit different body parts," Dr. Shaffer said.

A nationwide program, Rock Steady Boxing, has been implemented in gyms across the country. Reggie Orchid brought it to his Title Boxing Club in Missouri City.

“It has all of the elements that they need to be more functional," Orchid said. “We see all of the great muscle building, we see the posture, we see them getting stronger, we see them hitting harder.”

Bill Phillips was his first customer three years ago. Now, he says he’s not only healthier, but his Parkinson's has not progressed.

“Give it two months, give it three months, and do your self-evaluation, and see how things are going for you," Phillips said.

Dr. Shaffer believes without the past few years of boxing, his Parkinson's would be very different today.

“When I leave here, I'm a different guy," Dr. Shaffer said. “Yeah, we’ve got tremors, and yeah, there’s stuff that happens, but I feel like it’s this program that has arrested the progression of the symptoms.

And while there’s not a lot of research to support the effects of boxing on Parkinson’s, these guys don’t need data. They feel the evidence every day.

“If I have to box the rest of my life to beat Parkinson's, here I am," Phillips said.