HOUSTON — On Tuesday the first PTO meeting was held at James Madison High School since a newly implemented dress code for parents policy sparked a national debate.

It was put in place after the principal, Carlotta Brown, says parents were coming to school dressed inappropriately.

The code says parents wearing pajamas, hair rollers, shower caps, low cut shirts and pants, short skirts, baggy pants will not be allowed on campus.

Parents inside Tuesday’s PTO meeting said although they didn’t all agree on the way the code was implemented, most agree it is necessary.

“It’s a place of business so if you’re coming to conduct business you dress like you’re coming to conduct business,” said parent Cassey Lewis. “You wouldn’t want your mama representing you with the durag on right? And some pajamas?”

Lewis says that Brown told parents that other schools have been calling her and also plan to implement a similar dress code.

One parent said one of the biggest issues discussed inside the meeting centered around academics.

“It’s a lot going on and it’s very heated,” said Tanika Thomas. “Everybody’s upset about the academics, I think they’ve moved on from the dress code and that’s not the big issue… the big issue is the academics.”

Thomas said that the PTO and Brown focused much of the discussion on the graduation rate. Out of the 400 students only 197 are expected to graduate, according to Thomas.

Principal Brown has a track record of success and was brought in to lead Madison High School this year.