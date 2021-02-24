CPS is investigating and four children have been removed from the home because the couple had another child drown in 2015.

LIBERTY, Texas — The parent s of a Liberty County toddler whose body was found Monday afternoon in a neighbor's pool have been charged in connection with her death.

(EDITOR'S NOTE: Above video is from Tuesday.)

Londell Laviene, 28, and Bonnie Tarrant, 41, were arrested in the early Tuesday morning on misdemeanor charges of "interfering with public duties, a class B charge and with resisting arrest, a class A charge, according to a Wednesday news release from the Liberty County Sheriff's Office.

The couple was taken to the Liberty County Jail following their arrest according to the release.

Liberty County deputies responded Monday afternoon at about 2:30 p.m. to reports of a missing 1-year-old child from a home on West Pine Street in Daisetta according to a Tuesday news release from the sheriff's office.

When deputies arrived family members told them girl had been found dead in an above-ground swimming pool at their next-door neighbor's home.

Laviene and Tarrant told deputies during an interview that they put her down for a nap and when they checked on her about two hours later she was not in her bed according to the release.

The couple told deputies they believed the girl had walked away so they reported her missing but a short time later her body was found in the pool.

Because the family had another child drown in 2015 in the county fatality investigators with Texas Department of Family and Protective Services' Child Protective Services are also investigating according to the release.

The couple's four other children, ranging in ages from one month to 14-years-old have been removed from the home by CPS the release said.

Daisetta Police and the Texas Rangers are also assisting in the investigation

The girl's cause of death has not been released pending autopsy results.