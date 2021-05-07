HPD: Man fatally shoots woman during altercation inside NE Houston home; grand jury will review

The woman’s identity has not been released. Police said she is in her early 20s.

HOUSTON — Houston police said the fatal shooting of a woman on Friday morning inside a northeast side home will be referred to a grand jury.

The shooting was reported before 5 a.m. at a home on Pardee Street, according to the Houston Police Department.

Investigators were told the woman went to a man’s home unannounced and “forced her way inside.”

“After a brief struggle, a shot was fired by the male resident and the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene,” stated HPD.

“After consultation with the Harris County District Attorney's Office, it was determined the facts of the incident will be presented to a grand jury.”