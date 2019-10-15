HOUSTON — The paramedic who was hit by a foul ball in Game 2 of the American League Championship Series Sunday is now out of the hospital.

Brian Cariota, a paramedic with the Harris County Emergency Corps, was injured by the ball that came off the bat of Michael Brantley. Today, we learned he left the hospital and is going back home to continue his recovery.

And he plans to cheer on the Astros while he recovers.

“Brian is a top-notch paramedic and supervisor,” said Jeremy Hyde, CEO at HCEC. “Our HCEC family continues to keep him and his family in our thoughts and prayers as he recovers.”

Minute Maid Park went silent when Cariota was hit. Play between the Astros and New York Yankees was briefly halted after the accident and Houston manager AJ Hinch came on the field to console a shaken-up Brantley.

Several Astros players were shown in the dugout looking distraught, as were Yankees players who had a view into Houston's dugout. Houston stars Carlos Correa and George Springer both could be seen putting their hands on their heads and then looking away seconds after the ball entered the dugout.

The Astros extended the protective netting at Minute Maid Park to cover more of the seating area earlier this year, but there is no such protection for the dugouts. The move came after a 2-year-old girl sustained a skull fracture when she struck by a foul ball during a May game in Houston.