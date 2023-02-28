Public speaks on restaurant shakeup at Hobby Airport

Supporters of the Pappas restaurants spoke about why the restaurant should stay while those who disagree said other restaurants should be given a chance.

HOUSTON — The fight to keep Pappas restaurants at Hobby Airport continued on Tuesday when Houston City Council heard public comments on the new restaurants coming to the southeast Houston airport.

Four concepts, including Pappasito's Cantina, are "at risk" of leaving if a new concession contract is approved.

Supporters of the Pappas restaurants, including a member of the Pappas family, spoke about why the restaurants should stay while those who disagree said other restaurants should be given a chance.

City Council will ultimately decide which restaurants will land the lucrative contract at Hobby with a vote on Wednesday.

A separate 10-year contract awarded in January to Houston-based LaTrelle's Galley will bring Common Bond Bistro and Bakery, Velvet Taco, Pinks Pizza and Dish Society to Hobby.

The petition

Pappas Restaurants fired up a #SaveOurPappas campaign that includes a petition. The petition had more than 40,000 signatures as of 4:20 p.m. Tuesday.

The Houston-based company said it's created over 400 jobs at Hobby and thousands more at restaurants across the city.