HOUSTON - In honor of James Harden being dubbed the 2017-2018 NBA MVP, Papa John’s is creating something special for his fans and pizza lovers

The pizza chain is giving away extra-large “MVPizzas” Tuesday to Houston-area customers.

Since Harden received the 63rd MVP Award, the first 63 customers who are in line at the Papa John’s located at 8588 Westheimer Road will get a free Harden-inspired pizza.

The extra-large MVPizza is topped with black olives, three-cheese blend, jalapenos, Italian sausage and extra sauce.

The pizza giveaway will begin at 10 a.m. Pizzas are limited to one per customer and will be available for carryout only.

There’s no reason to be sad if you can’t get a MVPizza. For Tuesday only, Papa John’s is selling pizzas for 50 percent off the menu price of any order purchased online.

Use promo code “HARDEN” at checkout.

