HOUSTON - Pizza lovers rejoice!

On Wednesday, September 5, Papa John’s is giving away one free large cheese pizza to the first 25 customers per locations.

That’s 2,000 free pizzas total.

This is in honor of Papa John’s 25th anniversary of being Houston Owned and Operated.

“On behalf of all Papa John’s Houston stores, we want to thank Houston, Texas for your support in the community. We employ over 1,700 local Houstonians and have been Houston owned and operated for going on 25 years,” said Keith Sullins, Papa John’s Houston franchisee.

The giveaway starts at 11 a.m. You can only get one pizza per person for carry out only.

© 2018 KHOU