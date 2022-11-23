x
Don't fall for it! Rosenberg police warn of common panhandler scam

Investigators were able to determine that the same image has been used in collection scams across the country.
Credit: Rosenberg Police

ROSENBERG, Texas — If you've driven anywhere in and around Houston, you've seen them.

They're at intersections across the city.

Now, Rosenberg police are warning you not to fall for the scam.

On Wednesday, police said they saw three people collecting money on Reading Road near I-69. They claimed it was for a child with a brain tumor.

Police prodded and found out that it was a scam.

Officers asked the people who were collecting money if they knew anything about the little girl, but none of them did. In fact, they tried to Google photos of the girl but were not able to pull anything up. The people then told the officers that the child was in a hospital in another country, which also wasn't true.

Investigators were able to determine that the same image has been used in collection scams across the country.

Rosenberg police said most of the people collecting money in these scams do it without getting the proper permits, which is a violation of city ordinances and state law. Their actions are considered fraud, police said.

Police said to be aware and not fall for the lie.

Scam Alert! We’re sure you have seen groups of people holding signs and collecting donations on the side of the road...

Posted by Rosenberg Police on Wednesday, November 23, 2022

