Pancho Claus needs your help to make Christmas dreams come true for Houston children

Creator of Pancho Claus, Richard Reyes, is celebrating his 70th birthday while his creation is going on 40 years of spreading holiday cheer.

HOUSTON — Pancho Claus needs your help to make sure he's able to spread the holiday spirit this year just as he's done for the past 40 years.

Donations needed

Last year at this time, the Pancho Claus Project had raised about $20,000. This year it has raised about $300.

"We have no major sponsors this year because of COVID-19. Please consider donating $10 or $20 to help with this endeavor. Our goal this year is to distribute 15,000 toys," the project's GoFundMe page said.

In 2020, the Pancho Claus Project helped distribute about 15,000 gifts to children. They expect to have at least the same amount of requests this year.

Volunteers needed

Pancho Claus is putting out a plea for volunteers to help. He needs volunteers who can help deliver and pick up toy collection boxes to more than 100 locations. Volunteers will also be decorating toy boxes during the day.

No sponsors

For the past two years, Reyes and his group had to rely more heavily on community fundraising, including a GoFundMe page, because there were no corporate sponsors for the first time.

"It means a great deal that the community is able to put smiles on these faces because Pancho Claus is just a symbol,” Reyes said last year.