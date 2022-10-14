Paetow High School plays first football game since head coach resigned amid misconduct investigation

On the field Friday night, all eyes were on the game but in the stands, there are still questions.

KATY, Texas — Katy ISD's Paetow High School had their first football game without their head coach since he resigned earlier this week amid a misconduct investigation.

“I know what has been alleged and all that, but you can’t take it for fact that that was what happened," said Charles Smith, who has a grandson on the offensive line.

Exactly what happened, we still don’t know. A source told KHOU 11 it’s an investigation linked to an allegation of an improper relationship with a student.

Parents were emailed a letter Tuesday saying, “Campus Athletic Coordinator and Head Football Coach, Lonnie Teagle, has resigned due to personal reasons.”

Just hours later, came this statement to the media:

The Katy ISD Police has investigated an allegation concerning a former head football coach. The individual resigned during the inquiry and the case has since been referred to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.

The safety of Katy ISD students and staff is the District’s top priority. Whenever the District is made aware of an allegation, the accused is immediately removed from their District assignment(s), while District personnel work swiftly with law enforcement and other agencies to conduct a thorough investigation to ensure the safety and well-being of all students.

They are two different messages that parents are trying to make sense of. Back on the field, there’s one mission.

“The message to the team is take care of business, block out the distractions," said Shawn Hurd, a Paetow parent.