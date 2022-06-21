Breaking: Emergency crews respond to fire at Oxy Vinyls plant in La Porte

Emergency officials say the fire is out now and no protective action for community is being recommended at this time.

LA PORTE, Texas — Emergency crews has responded to a fire at the Oxy Vinyls plant in La Porte early Tuesday morning, according to the La Porte Office of Emergency Management.

This started just before 2 a.m. at the plant located at 2400 Miller Cut Off Road. The La Porte Fire Department reports there is fire and smoke coming from the site.

The OEM tweeted that the fire is out as of 3:27 a.m.

No protective action for community is being recommended at this time, according to emergency officials.

No injuries are have been reported.

Officials from Oxy Vinyls said flames, smoke and sirens are noticeable to community.

A message from Oxy Vinyls said:

“We are coordinating with local officials, and working to resolve the issue as soon as possible. Stay tuned to local officials for more information. Update will be provided on this site, when needed.”

There are road closures at Miller Cutoff Road and Independence as well as Miller Cutoff Road and Lyondell La Porte.

Oxy released the following statement following the fire:

"Early Tuesday morning we had a fire at our OxyChem plant in La Porte, Texas, and emergency responders extinguished it without further incident.

We want to thank the first responders for their quick and safe response. No injuries to plant personnel or responders have been reported, and all personnel are accounted for.

Our first priority is safeguarding the health and safety of our workers and the community, and we will conduct an investigation to determine the cause so it can be prevented in the future.”