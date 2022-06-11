'Owning their own narrative' | 'SIX' gives new life to stories of Henry VIII's wives

The award-winning musical opens at the Hobby Center on Nov. 8.

HOUSTON — When she was studying musical theater at the Boston Conservatory at Berklee College of Music, Aryn Bohannon would blast the West End cast recording of SIX.

"I would scream the lyrics to 'Get Down' and I would be jamming along to 'Don't Lose Your Head,'" Bohannon remembered.

Flash forward and she's part of the touring cast of the musical, which has racked up accolades including Tony Awards. SIX remixes the stories of Henry VIII's wives, reimagining them as pop icons.

"I think it's still sinking in that it's actually happening and that I get to do this," said Bohannon.

She's an alternate in the production, which means she has the opportunity to substitute for three queens: Anne Boleyn, Jane Seymour and Katherine Howard.

"I like them all for very different reasons," Bohannon shared. "They all pull from different parts of my personality."

SIX boasts a Billboard-topping soundtrack and incredible choreography, as well as costume design that won a Tony Award.

"Other queens have said it before: those costumes are like armor. When you put them on, you feel that power. They're Tony Award-winning for a reason," said Bohannon. "They just perfectly embody the aspects of each character."

All those components add up to what she describes as "a great time."

"You can expect six completely badass women being completely unapologetic in their strength and in their power," Bohannon said. "(They're) owning their own narrative and creating it for themselves instead of letting other people tell it for them."

