Traffic alert: Overturned school bus blocking Fort Bend Toll Road heading south | No students on board

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — An overturned school bus is blocking traffic on the northbound on-ramp of the Fort Bend Toll Road Friday morning. This bus is from Fort Bend ISD, and officials say no students were on board.
The driver and a single adult passenger have minor injuries, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office.
This is near FM 2234.
You'll want to avoid this trouble if your commute takes you into this area.
