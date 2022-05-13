Traffic alert: Overturned school bus blocking Fort Bend Toll Road heading south | No students on board

You'll want to avoid this trouble if your commute takes you into this area.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — An overturned school bus is blocking traffic on the northbound on-ramp of the Fort Bend Toll Road Friday morning. This bus is from Fort Bend ISD, and officials say no students were on board.

The driver and a single adult passenger have minor injuries, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office.

This is near FM 2234.

@FBCSO is working a one-vehicle crash involving a Fort Bend ISD school bus that rolled over on the Fort Bend Toll Road northbound on-ramp at FM 2234. No children were on the bus at the time of the incident. The driver and a single adult passenger sustained minor injuries. — FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) May 13, 2022

