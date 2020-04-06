Wear the Gown: Dermatologists recommend wearing sunscreen indoors

"Free radicals" coming from blue light on your computer screen can cause brown spots, premature aging, says Dr. Megan Rogge with UTHealth.

HOUSTON — If you’ve been working from home for the last several weeks, wearing sunscreen may have fallen off of our skincare routine.

But if you’re spending a lot of time in front of your computer screen, UTHealth dermatologist Dr. Megan Rogge says your skin still needs protection.

“Blue light can cause free radicals to form on the skin,” Rogge says. “These free radicals are known to cause premature aging, pigmentation, brown spots and loss of collagen.”

New sunscreens advertise their ability to block out free radicals, but Rogge says a tinted sunscreen also works.

Even if you aren’t in front of a computer screen all day, more and more dermatologists are recommending wearing sunscreen indoors.

While the sun’s UVB rays, which cause sunburns, can’t pass through glass, UVA rays can, which can cause premature aging of the skin.

Of course, being out in direct sunlight can cause the most damage.

“Many skin cancers are caused by a cumulative effect of sun on the skin,” Rogge says.

Rogge suggests wearing water-resistant sunscreen to combat Houston’s heat and humidity. She also says avoid being outdoors between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Also, wear a hat and long sleeves for maximum protection.