Wear the Gown: Telemedicine for mental health treatment

Denise Ramos, a psychotherapist with UT Physicians, suggests meditation or music to help keep anxiety at bay.

HOUSTON — Denise Ramos, a psychotherapist with UT Physicians, says her patients are feeling the brunt of this pandemic.

“There’s definitely a lot of increase in anxiety and depression," she said.

Ramos said whether someone has lost their job or is now forced to work from home, the stresses of a “new normal” are taking a toll.

And for many parents, who are homeschooling their children, the situation has become overwhelming.

“This is something we were not prepared for,” Ramos said.

So how do you cope?

The first step, Ramos said, is acceptance.

“We need to learn to adapt find ways to be more mindful of what’s happening around us and control what we can," she said.

Ramos suggests meditation or music to help keep anxiety at bay. Rearranging your home, so everyone feels like they have their own space to work and play, can also help.

But if making small changes isn’t enough, Ramos urges people to seek professional help.

“If you’re not getting out of bed, if you are not taking care of basic necessities – like going grocery shopping – or paying attention to loved ones, those are signs of depression," she said.

Ramos said tele-therapy has helped people get help – fast: therapists are able to treat patients almost immediately.

If you would like to contact the clinic, go to www.UTPhysicians.com.

