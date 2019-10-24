HOUSTON — For Monica Hindmarsh, the signs were all there: her mother had been diagnosed with ovarian cancer, her aunt had breast cancer, and Hindmarsh herself tested positive for the BRCA 2 gene.

“I just decided to put on my big girl pants and get it done and take care of business,” Hindmarsh said.

That meant four years of doing twice-a-year visits to her gynecologist, oncologist for mammograms and breast MRIs. She decided to get a double mastectomy as a preventative measure.

She decided to also have breast reconstruction done at the same time, but she did not want breast implants, which are commonly used in reconstruction.

It’s why she went to Dr. Jessica Rose with UT Physicians, who specializes in reconstructive microsurgery.

“It feels more natural if you use your own tissues,” Dr. Rose said. “It’s a much more reliable, long-term result, because it ages with the patient, versus an implant that will be need to be replaced over time.”

And while it’s not possible for all patients, Dr. Rose saids there are better results for reconstructive patients if the surgery is done immediately after a mastectomy or lumpectomy.

Hindmarsh says it took several weeks – and a lot of help from friends and family – to recover, but she’s back to work as photographer and musician, and now has peace of mind about her health.

