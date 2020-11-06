Wear the Gown: Be mindful of coronavirus before traveling, going out

Dr. Luis Ostrosky, an infectious disease expert with UT Physicians, says since COVID-19 is still a threat, venturing out should be done with extreme caution.

HOUSTON — As Texas continues to reopen, many people are eager to frequent restaurants and stores.

But Dr. Luis Ostrosky, an infectious disease expert with UT Physicians, says since COVID-19 is still a threat, venturing out should be done with extreme caution.

If you are considering traveling in the next few weeks, Ostrosky suggests asking yourself the following questions:

Do I need to be traveling?

Am I going to a place where the standards of care will be what I need, if I get sick?

Will I have the support system I need at my destination, if I contract COVID-19?

“Have a plan,” Ostrosky said. “Spend the least amount of time possible at your destination and then go home.”

He said everyone says everyone should always have the essentials with them such as hand sanitizer and a mask.

“Masks have become a political issue and an ideological issue, but at the end of the day, masks work and they prevent disease.”