HOUSTON — Coy Griffin is so thankful to be where he is in life – mentally and emotionally.

But he admits, it took him years to get here.

In the Army, he served two tours in Saudi Arabia. From the tours, he has experiences he just can’t get out of his head.

“You go to sleep and all you see are your friends getting shot, the flashbacks, the nightmares,” says Griffin.

After returning home from his second deployment, another tragedy struck his family.

He woke up one morning to find his infant daughter, Chassity, dead in her crib.

“Reliving the same day in your mind will drive you crazy,” says Griffin. “I’ve thought of suicide quite a few times.”

Griffin says he carried the weight of these traumas for years, even becoming an alcoholic.

Finally, in 2007, he took his first steps toward getting help for Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

Dr. Austin Lin with UT Physicians, says Griffin is an example of how anyone can experience the anxiety disorder.

“It not only affects veterans: it can affect victims of human trafficking, someone who is suffering complications from surgery, and others,” said Dr. Lin.

Dr. Lin says those who grew up in a chaotic household or have experienced abuse may be at a higher risk for developing PTSD.

And when it starts to affect a person’s personal life or work, it’s time to get help.

