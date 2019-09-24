HOUSTON — Randy Walker says a recent diagnosis was hard to hear, but not unexpected.

In the last few years, his PSA -- or "prostate specific antigen" -- levels had been steadily rising and a biopsy confirmed Walker had prostate cancer.

“(My doctor) told me the prostate cancer would not kill me, but it would spread if it wasn’t treated,” Walker said.

Prostate cancer is the most common cancer among men after skin cancer.

Dr. Steven Canfield, with UT Physicians, says 90 percent of men who live into their 90s will get prostate cancer.

But the way it’s been treated has evolved over the last several decades.

Canfield said the main way to screen for it – a blood test called a PSA has drawbacks.

“Since prostate cancer is so slow-growing, the test diagnosed men with prostate cancer who didn’t need to be diagnosed and treated,” Canfield said.

That’s because common treatments, including surgery and radiation, can leave patients with serious and common side effects: urinary and sexual dysfunction, and bowel problems.

But a team of doctors and researchers are seeing promise in their latest clinical trials with the gold nanoparticle procedure. Canfield said most patients who received this type of treatment in the first round of clinical trials did not experience side effects.

Walker said he didn’t qualify for new procedure, but says he is thriving several weeks after surgery, with limited side effects.

“I want to encourage other men to take charge of their health," he said.

To learn more about the clinical trial, visit www.clinicaltrials.gov.

