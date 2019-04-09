For people concerned about varicose and spider veins, they can take advantage of upcoming no-cost consultations. The screenings will take place at UT Physicians clinics in Bellaire and Memorial City.

UT Physicians Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgery – Bellaire: Saturday, Oct. 12, 8-11 a.m.

6700 West Loop South, Suite 110, Bellaire, TX 77401

UT Physicians Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgery – Memorial City: Saturday, Oct. 19, 9-11 a.m.

915 Gessner Road, Suite 585, Houston, TX 77024

Sheila Coogan, MD, vascular surgeon and vein specialist with UT Physicians and associate professor of cardiothoracic and vascular surgery with McGovern Medical School at UTHealth, will provide the consultations.

Appointments are required and can be made by calling 713-500-VEIN (8346). Parking is free. “By offering the free consultation on Saturday, we’re able to accommodate the busy, working professionals of Houston who may not be able to take off work to get their condition assessed,” said Coogan.

One in five adults have varicose veins—even more people have spider veins. Few people recognize the symptoms that are related to varicose veins such as aching legs, swollen ankles, visible veins, numbness or tingling in toes, and leg discoloration.

During the consultation, Coogan will assess symptoms as well as other vascular concerns. Lifestyle, activity level, genetics, occupation, and age are contributing factors to varicose veins. “As a vascular surgeon, when I screen patients for varicose veins, I also make sure patients do not have problems with blood flow to the legs—sometimes called PAD,” explained Coogan.

PAD, which stands for peripheral arterial disease, is a common circulatory problem in which narrowed arteries reduce blow flow to parts of the body. While PAD screening is recommended for all adults, it is especially important for tobacco users or people with a family history of heart and vascular disease.

“Fall is the perfect time to get screened and treated for venous disease—patients legs will both look and feel better for summer 2020,” Coogan said.

Call 713-500-VEIN (8346) today to schedule your consultation.