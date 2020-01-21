Regular checkups are beneficial for people of all ages. It can help identify potential issues before they start, and early detection of illnesses often leads to more treatment options. If you don’t see a doctor regularly, this is a good time to start establishing a baseline with your health care provider. “The more we know about you, the better we are able to tailor treatments best for you,“ said Carman H. Whiting, MD, a family medicine specialist with UT Physicians. She shares her expertise on why you should get a medical checkup regularly.

1) Get a current assessment on your health

Everyone is at a different point on their health care journey. Family history, lifestyle, age, diet, and activity level are all factors that affect your health. “Depending on your age, health and family history, there are a variety of tests that can be performed to help determine if there are any underlying conditions such as heart disease or diabetes,” said Whiting. Based on your test results, your doctor may recommend changes to your daily routines or food intake.

2) Update your vaccinations

Depending on your age and gender, you may need a booster or vaccine to help protect you from preventable illnesses such as the flu and pneumonia. Flu shots are common and recommended every year. Pregnant women should get a Tdap (tetanus, diphtheria, acellular pertussis) vaccine to protect their newborn. Men and women under age 26 should consider getting the HPV (human papillomavirus) vaccine. Measles cases have been on the rise and experts are recommending the vaccine and boosters for adults who haven’t had a shot in at least 10 years.

3) Review your prescriptions and medications

Your doctor will review your current medications and determine if they are still needed. If you are taking multiple prescriptions, a visit can make sure they don’t interact with each other negatively or have unexpected side effects. “It’s important to review all medications with your healthcare provider. Unneeded medications may be discontinued and harmful interactions can be averted. Often modifications in lifestyle or dietary changes can reduce the need for medications several common conditions such as high cholesterol or blood pressure, said Whiting.

4) Making a lifestyle change

When you decide to make changes in your lifestyle such as quitting smoking or losing weight, your health care provider should be the first professional to consult. Based on your goals and a thorough health screening, an expert can recommend different options to help ensure lasting changes. “Recognizing that change is necessary is an important first step. Other steps you can take to reduce health risk are reducing your stress levels, eating balanced meals, and exercising more often,” said Whiting.

5) Save money on long-term costs

Preventive care and annual screenings are a good investment for your health. If illnesses and diseases are detected early the available treatment options will be more varied and some diseases may be prevented. Thus, lowering your health care costs down the road.

Carman H. Whiting, MD, provides primary care for patients at UT Physicians Multispecialty – Sienna located at 8810 Highway 6, Suite 100 in Missouri City. UT Physicians is the clinical practice of McGovern Medical School at The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston (UTHealth).