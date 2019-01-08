HOUSTON — You hear the warning every summer – the heat can be dangerous!

Dr. Deepa Iyengar with UT Physicians says it can be detrimental to your health.

“In a healthy person, who doesn’t have medical problems, heat can cause exhaustion, muscle breakdown, and dehydration,” says Dr. Iyengar.

People with long-term medical conditions, like diabetes, high blood pressure, and heart disease, can show effects of these conditions even sooner.

It’s partly because the effectiveness of medicine can decrease in someone who is overheated.

Also, Dr. Iyengar says where you store your medications is important.

“It’s important to make sure they don’t biodegrade in the heat.” she said.

But even as the sun goes down, those who have been exposed to high temperatures for extended periods of time, need to make extra efforts to completely cool down.

Research shows high nighttime temperatures can disrupt sleep, and without relief, the stresses on the body mount.

And Dr. Iyengar says it’s not just the rising mercury that people need to consider – high humidity can take a toll on the body.

“You may feel fine, but don’t wait to feel sick, before you take care of a problem.” she said.

