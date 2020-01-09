COVID-19 and breastfeeding: What doctors recommend mothers should do

The recommendations for breastfeeding mothers who contract the coronavirus have changed.

Guidelines and protocols for how to deal with COVID-19 continue to evolve, especially for women giving birth during this pandemic.

Initially, hospitals were separating newborns from COVID-19 positive mothers, but Dr. Pamela Berens with UT Physicians says that has changed.

“The CDC now says if the mother has mild symptoms, she has the option of staying with her newborn after delivery,” says Dr. Berens.

The recommendations for breastfeeding mothers who contract the coronavirus have also changed.

New CDC data shows the virus is not transmitted through breast milk. In fact, continuing to breastfeed can provide a newborn further protection.

“From what we know about other respiratory infections such as influenza, the mother actually makes antibodies that end up in her milk, and they are actually protective against some of these other infections,” says Dr. Berens.

But Dr. Berens says it’s still important to take precautions -- mothers with the virus should wear a mask when breastfeeding and wash their hands often.

Those with more severe symptoms should pump breast milk until the virus clears.