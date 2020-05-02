Our bodies make and use cholesterol to aid in digestion, and to produce vitamin D and hormones. Cholesterol is a waxy substance that is found in many of the foods we eat, such as egg yolks, fatty meats, dairy products, and saturated oils. Too much cholesterol can cause plaque to build up on the walls of your arteries which can narrow blood flow. This may eventually lead to coronary artery disease or other health complications. Simbo Chiadika, MD, a cardiologist with UT Physicians, explains why.

What’s the difference between HDL, LDL, and VLDL?

Cholesterol is a lipoprotein made of fat and protein. It is divided into three categories: high-density lipoprotein (HDL), low-density lipoprotein (LDL), and very low-density lipoprotein (VLDL), and each impacts your body differently. “HDL is considered ‘good’ cholesterol as it helps move bad cholesterol from other parts of your body to your liver for removal. LDL is considered ‘bad’ cholesterol because high levels can lead to the buildup of plaque in your arteries,” said Chiadika. “VLDL is considered ‘bad’ cholesterol as well but it mainly carries triglycerides, the most common type of fat in your body. Excess levels can also contribute to health complications such as heart disease.”

What are some things that can affect my cholesterol levels?

“There are a variety of factors that can affect your cholesterol. While some things are unavoidable like age and family history, making heart-healthy lifestyle changes such as balanced meal plans, regular exercise, and weight management goes a long way to improving your long-term health,” said Chiadika.

Diet – Foods rich in saturated fat or trans fat have the biggest impact on your blood cholesterol levels. Consider healthier options to help reduce intake of these types of fats.

How do I know if my cholesterol is too high?

There are no signs or symptoms when it comes to high cholesterol. The only way to screen for it is through a blood test called a lipoprotein profile which measures your total cholesterol, LDL, HDL, and triglyceride levels. “Everyone over the age of 20 should get screened for cholesterol levels every five years. Many people do not know they are affected until a life-threatening event occurs,” said Chiadika.

When screening for cholesterol, the numbers below are recommended for an average adult:

Total cholesterol level – less than 200 milligrams per deciliter (mg/dL) is best; 240 mg/dL is considered high.

For children, the numbers below are acceptable:

Total cholesterol level – less than 170 mg/dL; over 200 mg/dL is high.

Treatment options to lower cholesterol vary based on each individual person’s needs, risk factors, and goals. Speak with your doctor to determine what works best for you.

