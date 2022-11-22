God's Garage offers helping hand to women who need it most

"If you're a single mom or disabled and don't have reliable transportation, then you're in what I call God's ditch," said volunteer Linda Kovach.

CONROE, Texas — For 12 years, volunteers at God's Garage in Conroe, Texas have been trying to get underserved women back out on the road.

Not too long ago, Kandice Maes was deep in God's ditch. Her car was damaged when thieves stole her catalytic converter in broad daylight.

"I didn't know how I was going to support my kids, or get to work, or get to school," said Maes. "The fear of losing my car was paralyzing."

A quick internet search led her to the nonprofit in Conroe.

"They didn't just help with the car," said Maes. "They helped with me."

God's Garage is a lot more than free vehicle repair.

"While the mechanics are working on their car, we're trying to recharge the ladies," said Kovach.

Volunteers also host faith seminars to help women bounce back.

"The car is a piece of what we do," said Chery Gegelman, the client ministry leader. "The total life transformation, the hope is what we get goosebumps about."

This year alone, they've helped 400 women with new or repaired vehicles and they hope to expand to help even more Texas women. Their new 10,000-square-foot facility, including 6,000 square feet of garage space, should do the trick.

"Nothing lifts a lady out of poverty like education and transportation," said Kovach.

As for Maes, her life has been kicked back into gear, all thanks to God's Garage.

"I'm doing great now," she said.

Her focus is now to one day be able to be the fuel for other women who feel broken down.