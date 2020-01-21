HOUSTON — The Kingwood girls’ soccer team is working toward its 30th straight district win.

The goal is to all the way to state. But the priority is to provide hope for their coach, Pres Holcomb, who found at in December that he has stage 4 colon cancer, which has spread to his liver.

“Finding out you have cancer isn’t the best news you get in life,” he told us.

The 39-year-old father and husband of two will start chemotherapy this week. Prayers are already pouring in.

Last week before a match, Kingwood players locked arms with their archrival Atascocita, and asked God to watch over the coach.

“That was an emotional evening. I didn’t know that was coming,” said Holcomb.

The surprise prayer and led to tears and perspective.

“Life is bigger than the 80 minutes we play on the field,” said Holcombe.

His players designed shirts of support and now wear blue ribbons on their shoes.

The Holcomb family is selling T-shirts and bracelets to raise money for the medical bills that are piling up.

“I’ve kind of learned through this that life is bigger than soccer,” he said.

Support stretches well beyond the stands for a coach determined to beat cancer and his team willing to do anything to keep hope alive.

“That’s the only thing we can hang our hat on, the hope that God has a plan,” said Holcomb.

