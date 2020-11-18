Is your child struggling with virtual learning? Some Texans are Helping Texans by offering free tutoring for K-8 students

The Houston chapters of Limitless Minds launched in July. Right now more than 120 high school students are ready and willing to tutor children for free.

HOUSTON — Hey, parents, does your child need some extra help with school right now? We know virtual learning can be a challenge. But your child doesn’t have to go it alone. Some Texans are Helping Texans with free tutoring.

Rishi, a 10th grader from Bellaire High School, tutors Harmony from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. every Tuesday. The two are working together for free through Limitless Minds. Three Houston-area high school students launched the non-profit tutoring service in July.

“We’re there, really just based on your needs,” said Monica Balakrishnan, a high school junior.

Students from kindergarten to 8th grade get free tutoring help and high school students earn volunteer hours for extracurricular activities.

“They know that, whoever that tutor is, they’re also having their own difficulties, so they can empathize with the child, best,” Malakrishnan said.

From math problems explained move by move to, “being able to actually see someone through a screen and being able to get help,” said Madeline Hsu, “Sometimes people just want someone to talk to.”

The girls are also helping fellow Texans in Austin and Dallas and, “I think two weeks ago we got someone from like, Florida," Malakrishnan said.

Limitless Minds currently has about 120 high school students tutoring 90 kids. Whether you want to volunteer or your child needs help go to www.LimitlessMindsInc.org, select what days and times work best for your child and the school subject with which they need help. The girls will get back to you in about a day.

