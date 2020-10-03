BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas — In the last five months, Harvest for the Hungry has transformed 61 acres of land in Brazoria County into a farm.

“My background is actually as a physician. I work at the VA hospital in Houston, in the emergency department. I’m learning to become a farmer,” said David Huang, president of Harvest for the Hungry.

Huang said his childhood inspired the idea because there were many nights his family struggled to put food on the table.

Now, Harvest for the Hungry is growing food for others in the same situation.

The produce will be given away through the Brazosport Cares Food Pantry.

“Right in Brazoria County ... one in five individuals facing food insecurity. They don’t know when their next meal, especially a healthy meal, is coming,” said Christy Frey, Executive Director of Brazosport Cares.

So far, the organization has planted 200 fruit trees.

They’re growing nectarines, plums, apricots, peaches, apples and pomegranates.

They’re also building a greenhouse and planting even more trees.

The plan is to harvest fresh fruits and vegetables all year.

“Some of them are already fruiting. We hope to have the first crop come in in early June,” Huang said.

There are several ways people can help Harvest for the Hungry with their mission.

They need volunteers to help on the farm and they want people to spread the word about their mission.

Harvest for the Hungry also accepts monetary donations.

For more information, click here.

