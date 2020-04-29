‘Adopt-a-Senior’ group in Pearland matches students with 'Fairy Grad-mothers'

From "sunshine in a box" to custom surprises, more than 600 kids have found matches so far.

If you're a high school senior—or if you know one—we know 2020 isn't going the way any of us planned.

While many had already taken their senior portraits, the senior class of 2020 is missing out on some major milestones, including prom.

"As devastating as this is ... they’re pushing through it," said Dan Craig, the mom behind the Adopt-a-Senior Pearland group on Facebook. "It’s sad, but they’re determined to get what they deserve."

The group matches high school seniors with people or with local businesses.

"A lot of them have actually deemed themselves 'Fairy Grad-mothers' right now, which I think is really cute," Craig said.

From "sunshine in a box" to custom surprises, more than 600 kids have found matches so far.

Craig said she hopes even more seniors will sign up!

"Anything to make them smile and brighten their day!" Craig said. "And (we want them to know) just know that we’re just here to support them and that we love them and want to see them through all this."

Pages like Adopt-a-Senior Pearland are popping up on Facebook all across Texas.

"I think that’s what I love about the community is that we’re finding ways to really, really help these guys," Craig said.

Pearland photographer Mike Fox is donating his services.

"There’s going to be a lot of bitterness out of this time of their life," Fox said. "I mean, all the things they didn’t get to do. And so really all I’m hoping for is that we can at least make it bittersweet—that at least there (are) some good memories of this time."

As a point of context, the class of 2020 has borne witness to Hurricane Harvey, the deadly shooting at Sante Fe High School and now the coronavirus pandemic.

Kids across the state have had to process a lot.

"I think at the end of the day, I’d hope they’d look back and see that even through devastation there’s still people that care and that there’s good in the world," Craig said. "And that they would take that and pay it forward."