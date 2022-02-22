Texans Helping Texans: Woodlands cancer center offers community, resources to anyone impacted by the disease

No matter where you’re treated, what insurance you have, or what cancer you’re diagnosed with, all services at Canopy are provided for free.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas — A cancer survivorship center in the Woodlands is helping provide community and resources to anyone impacted by the disease.

The center, called "Canopy," is a shining example of how Texans Help Texans in our community.

Francis Schlueter has survived breast cancer twice.

“When you’re going through treatment, you may have bandages. You may not have hair. To go into a place where it’s safe and you don’t have to explain yourself and you’re one of many is incredible,” said Schlueter.

She says that’s what Canopy at Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center is.

“If you’re a cancer survivor or in treatment, our doors are open to you. If you are a family member, a loved one, a friend – our doors are open to you,” said Katharine Mahan, program manager & oncology social work counselor at Canopy.

“For women who are breast cancer survivors and are recovering after a mastectomy or lumpectomy surgery, we do offer free breast prosthesis fitting and post-mastectomy bra fitting. Those services are by appointment and there’s no charge for any products,” said Mahan.

Barbara Frisbie has had a recurrence of ovarian cancer every two years for the last 14 years. The wig she wears every day is from Canopy.

The center has made such a difference in her life, she volunteers there too. Being around other people going through the same thing can be part of the healing process.

“We form our own community. Even if you’re new to the group, you’re welcomed in a way that I couldn’t find anywhere else,” said Schlueter