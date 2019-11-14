HOUSTON — Since 2001, KHOU 11 has ushered in the holiday season with its annual Secret Santa Toy Drive.

The Secret Santa Toy Drive benefits the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program, which provides Christmas assistance to disadvantaged children in our area. Now through December 21st, you can be a Secret Santa to a child in need by donating new, unwrapped toys at participating sponsor locations. A big thank you to our sponsors Reliant, Randalls, American Furniture Warehouse and Bayway Chevrolet and Bayway Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram for helping us spread holiday joy this season!

You can also drop off toys 9am-6pm, Mon-Fri at any of the below Salvation Army Corps Community Center locations:

Here are the dropoff locations

Every Wednesday, starting November 20th through Christmas, bring a new, unwrapped toy to Galaxy Lights presented by Reliant at Space Center Houston to receive $5 dollars off a Galaxy Lights general admission ticket. (One discount voucher per accepted toy donated. Cannot be reused, bundled or combined with any other offers. Voucher cannot be redeemed for cash and is only valid through December 18, 2019.)

On Friday, December 13th, we need your help to stuff a Salvation Army truck with full of toys! Drop by our station located at 5718 Westheimer, Houston, TX 77057 anytime between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. on that day with your toy or monetary donation. It will be a festive event with sweet holiday treats from Randalls, music from the Salvation Army Harbor Light Choir and toy donors will have an opportunity to take a photo with Santa from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Last year, we were able to collect over 9,000 toys for children in our area. This year, we anticipate the need will be even greater. We need your support to make sure that no child wakes up Christmas morning without a toy under the tree.

Thank you for making the holiday season brighter for those in need and helping us Stand for Houston!