Be a Secret Santa to those in need! Find your nearest drop off location on the map below.

New, unwrapped toys can be dropped off at any Randalls location, Bayway Chevrolet, Bayway Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, and American Furniture Warehouse. You can also drop off toys 9am-6pm, Mon-Fri at any Salvation Army Corps Community Center location.

Additionally, every Wednesday, starting November 20th through Christmas, bring a new, unwrapped toy to Galaxy Lights presented by Reliant at Space Center Houston to receive $5 dollars off a Galaxy Lights general admission ticket. (One discount voucher per accepted toy donated. Cannot be reused, bundled or combined with any other offers. Voucher cannot be redeemed for cash and is only valid through December 18, 2019.)

