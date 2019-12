HOUSTON —

We’ve made it so easy for you to donate to the KHOU 11 Secret Santa Toy Drive.

You can purchase toys anytime and from anywhere by going to the Salvation Army Houston’s Amazon Wish List.

When you are ready to check out, make sure you select the shipping address option for Salvation Army Houston Angel Tree Program’s Gift Registry.

