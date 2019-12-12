On Friday we need your help to stuff a Salvation Army truck with full of toys!

Drop the KHOU 11 News studios -- located at 5718 Westheimer, Houston, TX 77057 -- any time between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. with your toy or monetary donation.

It will be a festive event with sweet holiday treats from Randalls, music from the Salvation Army Harbor Light Choir and toy donors will have an opportunity to take a photo with Santa from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Can't make it by our studios?

New, unwrapped toys can be dropped off at any Randalls location, Bayway Chevrolet, Bayway Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, and American Furniture Warehouse.

You can also drop off toys 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Friday, at any Salvation Army Corps Community Center location.

Watch some of KHOU 11's anchor and reporters share their memories of the BEST present they got when they were kids: