KATY, Texas – A 77-year-old man missing from the Katy area was found dead on Friday.

Tai Park, 77, was found along Buffalo Bayou behind Woodcreek Reserve Friday afternoon. He was spotted by a helicopter crew, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office.

It's unclear at this time how Park died.

Update regarding missing elderly: We’re sorry to report that we found Mr. Tai Park deceased along Buffalo Bayou behind Woodcreek Reserve. He was spotted by the helicopter crew. We send a heartfelt thank you to the many members of the community who searched alongside our staff. pic.twitter.com/4Z6uCjewqJ — FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) July 20, 2018

At the time he was reported missing, family members said Park suffers from Parkinson’s Disease. He left his home at about 1 p.m. Thursday and had not been seen since by family members.

Park lived in the Katy area, according to the sheriff's office, which updated social media Thursday night to indicate they were still searching.

There had been some sightings of Park, according to the sheriff's office.

At about 5 p.m. Thursday, a citizen found Park walking on the westbound service road on Interstate 10 near FM 1463, the sheriff's office said. The citizen dropped him off at a nearby McDonald’s restaurant.

Park then walked eastbound on the I-10 service road toward Pin Oak, according to the sheriff's office. A possible sighting was reported that Park was near Katy Mills Mall.

