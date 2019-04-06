HOUSTON — On Monday, we launched our 4th annual Turn The Page literacy initiative. Our goal is to collect 20,000+ children’s books and to communicate the importance of literacy for the future of our children and our city.

This year, we’ve come up with a fun new way for Houston-area families to join us in our celebration of books and reading.

Every weeknight at 7:30 p.m. from now through June 21, a KHOU on-air talent or a special celebrity guest will read a book on KHOU’s Facebook live stream.

Tonight, KHOU 11 Anchor Mia Gradney will read "The Adventures of Stop-Sign Sam" by Matt Robbins on our Facebook Page.

Would you please help us raise awareness for our Turn the Page initiative by sharing this information on your social platforms with your friends and family?

Thank you for helping us Stand for Houston!

