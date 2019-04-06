HOUSTON — On Monday, we launched our 4th annual Turn The Page literacy initiative. Our goal is to collect 20,000+ children’s books and to communicate the importance of literacy for the future of our children and our city.

This year, we’ve come up with an exciting way for Houston families to join us in our celebration of books and reading.

Every weeknight at 7:30 p.m. from now through June 21st, a KHOU on-air talent or a special celebrity guest will read a book on KHOU’s Facebook live stream.

Tonight, KHOU 11 News reporter Lauren Talarico will read “The Fat Stock Stampede at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo” by local author @Dotti Enderle

Would you please help us raise awareness for our Turn the Page initiative by sharing this information on your social platforms with your friends and family?

Thank you for helping us Stand for Houston!

