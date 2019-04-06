HOUSTON — It's sure to be entertaining tonight when Great Day Houston host Deborah Duncan reads "I Love Outside" tonight on the KHOU Facebook page.

Every weeknight at 7:30 p.m. now through June 21, a KHOU on-air talent or special celebrity guest will read a bedtime story and we'll stream it live.

RELATED: KHOU 11 Turn The Page Literacy Initiative

It's part of our 4th annual Turn The Page literacy initiative. Our goal is to collect at least 20,000 children’s books and to communicate the importance of literacy for the future of our children and our city.

The books will be donated to Books Between Kids, a Houston non-profit that helps at-children build their own libraries at home.

You can donate children's books at participating Houston Public Libraries or Ashley HomeStore locations through June 23.

On Friday, June 21 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., we will make a final, big push to reach our goal of collecting 20,000 books. Drop by our station located at 5718 Westheimer with your donations and help us fill an entire Ashley HomeStore delivery truck with books!

If you can't make it to one of our Turn The Page donation sites or events, you can still support the cause. We've made it easy for you to make an online book donation from the Books Between Kids Amazon Wish List at this link: amazon.com/wishlist.

Here are the Books Between Kids guidelines: booksbetweenkids.org/book-guidelines

Would you please help us raise awareness for our Turn the Page initiative by sharing this information on your social platforms with your friends and family?

Thank you for helping us Stand for Houston!

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM