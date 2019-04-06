CYPRESS, Texas — What do books and barbershops have in common?

Turns out – it’s the perfect spot to get groomed for literacy!

Welcome to Rayzor Sharp in Cypress! It’s just one of dozens of barbershops in the Houston area that’s partnered up with the Houston Public Library, the Barbera Bush Literacy and Put in a Book Foundation to, what else, promote the importance of reading!

Their goal? To make it easier for kids of all backgrounds to get books. And they do it by installing little free libraries.

“We started off two years ago and it’s been a hit ever since,” Ray Davis, owner Rayzor Sharp Barbershop, said. “I mean, a barbershop is the cornerstone of every community, so we want to provide the kids something to read while they get their hair cut."

Here kids and adults have the opportunity to embrace the joy of reading. So how does it work?

It’s just like any other library – you get a library card – and check out a book.

Next, you can either decide to return it or keep it.

Either way, it’s free and the best part is your library card works at any public library in H-Town.

But for kids and adults, stopping to turn the page at this barbershop provides an added bonus. Owner Ray even installed a big library for grownups and a computer workstation, making it the ultimate one stop literacy shop.

Stocked with new books every month, you could say the little library is the gift that keeps on giving.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM