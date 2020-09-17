From pasta to steak | Pearland chef teaches kids how to cook with free virtual classes

About 100 kids from across the U.S. are logging on to Brittany Collazo's free cooking class. Since it's on Zoom, there's plenty of space for your family to join.

PEARLAND, Texas — We are so glad to hear so many of you are loving a virtual cooking class for kids. KHOU 11 News first shared a story about Lettuce Cook last month. The free lessons are such a hit because they give families something to look forward to during this pandemic.

Professional chef Brittany Collazo, who owns Lettuce Cook, first began offering the free lessons on Zoom in March. The class size was ranged from 30 to 60 kids before our report aired. Now, more than 100 children from all across the country are logging in for the weekly lessons. And guess what, because it’s online, there’s plenty of room for more students!

“So we’re still offering the September classes free. And I want to do this as long as I can,” said Collazo, who is now working on the menu for October. “If your kids like rice crispy treats, we’re going to probably do Pumpkin Pie Rice Crispy treats.”

Jonah Etheridge can’t wait! The 12-year-old has already mastered homemade vanilla cupcakes, chicken and shrimp salad, Korean tacos with slaw and homemade pizza.

“So that was probably my favorite,” said Etheridge.

“He’s learned quite a bit,” said Jonah’s mom Celeste Etheridge. “Little chef now, all around the kitchen.”

The lessons start at 4:45 p.m. so that the meal done in time for dinner. Kids are cooking for themselves. Trying out new recipes.

Register for the free class by emailing: LettuceCookChefs@gmail.com

“My kids are making breakfast for their families on the weekends now,” said Collazo.

And at least one student is selling her baked goods to raise money for the Houston Food Bank. You don’t have to turn on your camera. You can just watch and follow along. There’s no age limit.

LETTUCE COOK SEPTEMBER MENU

“And so we have kids in there. And we have adults. We have some parents in there, where their kids are not able to make it to dinner. And they’re asking just as many questions as the kids are,” said Collazo of the classes she teaches out of her home. “I want kids to get involved in the kitchen and let them know it’s not scary. It doesn’t have to be.”

The proof is in the pudding, or in the this case the steak and fettuccine alfredo Etheridge cooked for his entire family.

Chef Brittany feeds her passion with those free cooking classes, but she earns a living teaching private lessons.

From motivation to connecting families, to giving kids a safe way to hang out, Lettuce Cook is making an impact.



Chef Brittany Collazo offers free cooking lessons, virtually.



In sharing her story, I understand why neighbors call her one of Houston's #HeroesNextdoor. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/YgoeThfVIm — Melissa Correa (@KHOUmelissa) August 5, 2020