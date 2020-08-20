Houston neighbors surprise woman with gift basket in hopes of cheering her up

HOUSTON — We are Standing for Houston by celebrating Heroes Nextdoor.
From grand gestures to the smallest act of service, we're here to remind you that every bit of kindness matters.
KHOU 11 is teaming with Nextdoor to spotlight neighbors helping neighbors, like Sonja Banks, who lives the Willowlake community in northwest Houston.
She wrote, “I saw your post on the Nextdoor app. I live on a cul-de-sac and all of us are pretty close. We have an elderly woman that lives on our street that has been going through a rough time with COVID. We all got together and made her a basket just to remind her how much we love her. She cried tears of joy and couldn’t believe we did this for her since she is the newest neighbor we have.”
Banks ended her note with, “I think it’s the small acts of kindness that make a difference in this world.”
We couldn’t agree more.
Do you know of a neighbor doing random acts of kindness?
See any posts on Nextdoor about heroes on your block?
Connect KHOU 11 Reporter Melissa Correa on Nextdoor by clicking here.