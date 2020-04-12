A Houston couple shows appreciation, forges friendship with trash collecting team

"Step outside of your comfort zone and get to know the players that are coming to your door. Let them know that you appreciate them and that they are valued."

HOUSTON — You’ve probably spent enough time at home this year to realize there are quite a few people who work thankless jobs that help us keep it all together.

From utility teams to delivery crews to the garbage men, if you’re needing inspiration on how to thank these unsung heroes, a north Houston family offers one pretty good idea.

“A lot of us working from home. It piles up a lot quicker,” said Mike Dotson as he talked about garbage. “It’s a selfless job that a lot of times, many people don’t stop to realize,” how unglamorous, uncomfortable and essential trash collection truly is. “And small acts of kindness just go a long way. Especially nowadays.”

It’s just after 8:15 a.m. on a Thursday, and like clockwork, the team from Best Trash moves through the Silverglen North subdivision. Homeowner Mike Dotson is ready to greet the trio.

“Cesar is the driver. Then you have Dimas and Jose who work the back of the truck. And we really just take them bottles of water, even though it’s cold. We also now throw in some cookies,” Dotson said. “They know me. They know Max. They know my wife.”

The Dotsons began showing their appreciation well before the pandemic.

“We have cameras, so even when we’re not here, we’ve left water and we can see where they’re waving at us,” Dotson said.

Nothing about their job is glamorous... or even warm. But, boy do those garbage guys make our world better AND cleaner.



A neighbor down the street offered bottled refreshments, too. KHOU 11 wanted to interview Cesar, Jose and Dimas, but reporter Melissa Correa was unable to reach the bosses at Best Trash for approval. The trash team did tell Correa the acts of kindness make all the difference.

“These guys are out here, regardless of the weather, and we appreciate them,” said Anissa Dotson. “I would just encourage all neighbors, you know what? Just step outside of your comfort zone and get to know the players that are coming to your door. Let them know that you appreciate them and that they are valued.”