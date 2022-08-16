Spring ISD's award-winning transportation program glad to be back on the road

The transportation team was named one of the top fleets in America.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPRING, Texas — The Texas Education Agency released its ratings for school districts on Monday, but as far as Spring ISD’s transportation system is concerned, they get an A-plus.

KHOU 11 traffic expert Jennifer Reyna visited with the award-winning transportation team just named one of the top fleets in America. It’s an honor they take seriously.

“We are really proud…. good to be on the road,” Jack Mann, director of transportation for Spring ISD, said.

Mann runs the transportation department, leading the fleet of buses and its drivers and mechanics through the transition back from COVID.

“We all had to relearn, had to be around each other so we dealt with some disciplinary issues because people forgot how to work together,” he said.

In the wake of COVID, there are other challenges, like finding enough qualified drivers has always been difficult. It’s even tougher now.

Mann and other transportation staff will be driving the buses until the positions are filled.

During our visit, we asked about the part of the job parents care about most: safety. He said drivers can all play a part by knowing and following the rules of the road.

“More than anything, if you see the amber lights flashing don't speed up, that means the students are on the ground…be patient,” he said.

Buses make frequent stops for drop-off and pick-up and are required by law to stop at every railroad crossing.

“I need you to understand that our students are more important than your schedule and when it comes to the students, parents can help, too,” he said.

Mann said to encourage your students to respect the drivers.

“The rules that apply in the classroom apply on the bus, we are an extension of that classroom,” he said.

Bus drivers are now equipped to maintain a safe environment on board.

“If there is an incident, they record and there's a button that we can push,’ said Jamila Scott, a driver with Spring ISD for two years. “There's a panic button so if we ever see a situation arise, we hurry up and push it so I can record that timestamp.”

Parents are also key to keeping the buses on schedule. Bus drivers ask you to get your kids to the stop and ready to roll on time.