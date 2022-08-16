Spring ISD celebrates first day of school and improved TEA accountability rating

For the first time since 2013, not a single Spring ISD school got a failing grade.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SPRING, Texas — Spring ISD is one of the Houston-area districts that went back to school today.

On Monday, the district got a pleasant surprise with improved TEA accountability ratings. For the first time since 2013, not a single Spring ISD school got a failing grade.

We were at Hirsch Elementary Tuesday morning when students returned for the first day of class.

"We are excited. We are ready to come out of the summer fun and get back into the swing of things," mom Asia Thompson said.

BACK-TO-SCHOOL SURVEY FOR PARENTS: What are your questions/concerns?

Spring ISD Superintendent Dr. Lupita Hinojosa was on campus for the big day where she met some of the happy students.

"Her tooth came out on the very first day of school guys!" Dr. Hinojosa said.

She said there’s a lot to celebrate. More than half of the district’s schools received As and Bs, a big improvement since the last time grades were handed out in 2019.

"When you look at the scores in Spring ISD, we closed the learning gaps, the loss the children went through the past two years," Dr. Hinojosa said.

The district held a back-to-school party to celebrate its “B” grade. They're elated to start a new year with news they’re moving in the right direction.

Nearly all school districts in the Houston area received passing grades from the TEA.